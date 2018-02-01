School cellphone ban sees success

SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — Administrators at a Connecticut high school say students are reporting higher grades and more focus in the classroom since the school instituted a blanket ban on cellphone use.

Seymour High School Principal Jim Freund says the school banned cellphones Dec. 11 following instances of “mean spirited behavior” through text messages and social media.

Students are only allowed to use their phones at the teacher’s instruction, or while using a classroom app.

Freund says students opposed the ban at first. Now, he says students are improving their communication skills and test scores have also increased.

Freund says research shows banning cellphones has the same effect on test scores as adding five days to the school year.

