Shelton man arrested after police standoff

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A man wanted in several towns across Connecticut is now behind bars after a police standoff in Shelton.

Police said 28-year-old Tyler Johnson barricaded himself in his home on Thursday. When officers called Johnson, he denied being in the house and gave police different locations as to where he was.

The Southwest Region 2 SRT team responded and staged directly in front of Johnson’s house. Once the SRT was on scene, Detective Christopher Nugent was able to persuaded Johnson to surrender and he came out peacefully. Nobody was injured during the incident.

He was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Johnson will appear in court on February 16, and will be placed in custody by other police departments that hold warrants for him.