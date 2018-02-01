Start your engines: Mario Kart is coming to your phone

By Published:
Super Star is seen at the Real Mario Kart event in Tokyo on November 16, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. The organizer calls for participants to this event held about once a month on Facebook, and Akiba Kart offers rental karts that can be driven on public streets. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Get ready to race.

Nintendo has announced that its popular Mario Kart series is coming to mobile phones.

The iconic video game company made the announcement on Twitter:

“The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near,” Nintendo tweeted. “A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019.”

Nintendo’s first mobile game was “Miitomo,” a social networking game released in March 2016. The company will eliminate that title in May.

Related Content: Nintendo’s latest video game devices are made of cardboard

Its first Mario mobile was “Super Mario Run,” which launched in December 2016. The game broke download records in the days after it was released. It has been downloaded more than 200 million times.

“Super Mario Run” costs $10 to play (after a short free demo level). In the weeks after the game was released, very few people actually paid for the full game, according to analytics company App Annie.

Switch, the latest Nintendo console, has been a sales success for Nintendo. The system sold nearly 15 million units in 2017. That’s more than the Wii U, Nintendo’s last system, sold in its entire lifespan. Critics widely praised the Mario game for the system, “Super Mario Odyssey.”

Switch games can be played on a television or in handheld mode.

Nintendo’s stock price has doubled since it released the Switch.

Mario and friends are heading for another screen as well — the big screen. Nintendo announced recently that a new movie was being made based on the franchise. The Mario Bros. were featured in a mostly panned 1993 live action flick.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s