Avoiding Unexpected Costs and Identity Theft on Your Spring Getaway

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Vacations are all about rest and relaxation; but if you’re not paying attention, you could be at risk for some unexpected costs or even identity theft.

RESORT FEES

First, don’t let that fun in the sun get you down because of resort fees.

“They’re for things like using the swimming pool and towels and the exercise facility and these are things that people expect to get as part of their trip,” explained Howard Schwartz, executive communications director at the Connecticut Better Business Bureau.

But this sneaky fee usually isn’t included in the advertised cost of a hotel. So take a close look when booking that vacation.

CHECK RECEIPTS AND BANK STATEMENTS

“When we travel, we’re distracted and if we go to a local store and we buy some things, we might just put the receipt in our pocket,” Schwartz said. “The problem is they can make mistakes.”

So check receipts on the spot and go over your bank statements with a fine tooth comb when you return home.

THE FRONT DESK SCAM

Don’t be fooled by the “front desk scam.”

“What happened is you get a telephone call, and they’ll say, ‘Mr. Schwartz, we’ve got a problem with our computer, do you mind if we ask for your credit card information so we’ve got it on hand?’” Schwartz explained.

But he says the front desk will never call you and ask for that information over the phone.

WATCH FOR ADDED GRATUITIES

Also watch out for gratuities added onto the bill.

“If you’ve got two people, you’re talking about adding $150 or more to the cost of the vacation,” Schwartz said.

So consider asking them to waive the fee and let you decide who you want to tip.

“And we have good reason to do so,” Schwartz said. “We might get great service from a few people we’ve dealt with, and we might get terrible service from others, so we should have the choice as consumers who we’re going to tip and when.”