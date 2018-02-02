Don’t get sidelined by the flu at your Super Bowl party

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you are throwing a Super Bowl party or going to one there are some things you can do to make sure you do not get sidelined by sickness after the game.

“This is not the time to be drinking from somebody else’s glass,” said Dr. Anthony Cirillo, Medical Director at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital’s Pequot Emergency Department in Groton.

In fact it’s a good idea to write your name on your cup so you don’t accidentally share any germs.

Related: Flu can spread fast among kids who play sports

“Don’t double dip,” said Garry Weiss, owner of Arrow Paper Party Rental in New London. “The other thing we haven’t seen in a while we’re doing fist pumps don’t do fist pumps do elbows. You got to do an elbow to keep you safe.”

Using paper plates and plastic cups can also keep germs in check.

“A lot of people just think about the convenience but now that everyone’s getting the flu I think we got to start thinking about what can we do to keep ourselves from getting sick and keep passing those germs around,” said Weiss.

Related: Officials report 52 flu-related deaths in Connecticut

When grabbing chips and dip you should use tongs and spoons. But since they are shared make sure you wash your hands often and dry them with a paper towel which can be thrown away. You may want to avoid sharing a cloth hand towel with others.

“The challenge with the virus the flu is people who have the virus and may already be sharing it may not be sick yet,” said Dr. Cirillo.

He says the flu is mostly spread through coughing, sneezing, and being in close contact. So if you feel sick play it safe and don’t go to that Super Bowl party.

“You can stay at home and watch the Patriots win and celebrate on your own,” Dr. Cirillo said with a laugh. “It’s a hope.”

If you used table covers at the end of the party you can just throw them away. That will keep your table and other surfaces clean and hopefully germ free.