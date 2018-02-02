Health officials calling for action to fix shortage of IV saline

(WTNH)–Health officials and Senator Richard Blumenthal are calling for action to fix the critical shortage of IV saline. The shortage has been made worse by the devastation of manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“The flu season makes this problem a matter of life and death. It increases the urgency and immediacy of these shortages,” Blumenthal said.

There are reports of hospitals having been forced to give Gatorade to patients instead of saline.

Things have been made especially difficult with the increase in patients due to this rough flu season.

