Inmate who escaped Enfield prison extradited from Georgia

(WTNH)–The inmate who escaped from a correctional institute in Enfield in January is back in Connecticut. Authorities returned 25-year-old Jerry Mercado back to the Northern Correctional Institution.

He escaped back on January 7. Officials found him at a gas station in Georgia ten days later, where a phone call to his mother and a vigilant cashier helped get him caught.

Mercado faces potentially new criminal charges and added time to his sentence.

Before his escape, Mercado was facing a three-year sentence for burglary.