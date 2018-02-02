Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

By Published:

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The Journal Inquirer reports Walter Berger, of Coventry, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in Vernon Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, Berger’s attorney will be able to argue his client should be exempt from registering as a sex offender during sentencing.

State police were notified by the Department of Children and Families in 2014 about an incident involving Berger in Stafford in 2013. Police say the girl told authorities Berger touched her inappropriately under her shirt. Authorities say the girl said Berger later apologized and said he had been intoxicated.

Berger will receive a five-year suspended sentence and three years’ probation when he is sentenced Mar. 22.

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s