Crash closes I-84 on Farmington-West Hartford line

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Exit 40 on Interstate-84 westbound in West Hartford has been closed after a multi-vehicle crash with a rollover, ejection, and entrapment, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the car crossed over from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes.

Occupants in the crash were transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel. At least one of them suffered a serious injury, according to police.

On the other side of the highway, I-84 eastbound in Farmington has been closed between exits 39 and 39A.

Police tweeted out the following around 7 p.m. on Friday:

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x40 West Hartford CLOSED for multi-vehicle injury crash w/rollover, ejection & entrapment. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 3, 2018

Stay with News 8 for continuing updates on this story.