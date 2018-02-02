Naugatuck Valley leaders fight for more money for Waterbury rail line

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — It wasn’t business as usual at Naugatuck Town Hall today.

Inside, leaders of 19 Naugatuck Valley cities and towns gathered to make their case to the state representatives from their areas to fight for funding in Hartford when they return next week for the new session.

They say improvements are needed to the Waterbury rail line. They say better train transportation will spur on new economic development projects in several towns along that rail line in the Naugatuck Valley.

For instance, in Naugatuck:

“We now have large swaths of open land right along the rail line that are open and available for development,” said Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess.

And in Ansonia:

“We’ve got 90 market rate apartments going in in the next 2 years,” said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti. “There are going to be millenials and elderly people that don’t drive and they’re going to want to utilize that rail line.”

Steve Tartaglia tried to utilize it today at the Waterbury train station, but what happened to him highlights what the area leaders are saying about the need for more trains.

“I had to take the train to NY to pick my W2’s up and I just missed the train by ten minutes. Now I gotta wait basically another 3 hours,” Steve said. “That’s just ridiculous.”

The area leaders would like to get funding for at least five more train cars.

“In order to have frequent train service, we need 80 million dollars,” Mayor Hess said.

But, one state representative suggested with purse strings tight in Hartford, this maybe up for another very difficult debate on transportation issues.

“The money’s not gonna drop from heaven,” said Rep. Jeffrey Burger, a Democrat who represents Waterbury’s 73rd district. “We’re going to need to find sources of revenue.”

The area leaders say there’s too much at stake for the region not to fight for the money.

“You have to do it,” replied Mayor Hess.