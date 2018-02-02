Notorious Russian computer hacker behind bars in Connecticut

By Published:

(WTNH)–A Russian computer hacker known as one of the most notorious criminal spammers is now behind bars in Connecticut. The Hartford Courant reports Peter Levashov was turned over on Friday to FBI detectives in New Haven.

He was arrested in April while vacationing in Spain.

U.S. authorities had asked for him to be detained on charges of fraud and unauthorized interception of electronic communications.

It was not made clear why he is being prosecuted in Connecticut.

The 37-year-old is accused of running a network of more than 100,000 infected devices used to distribute viruses, ransomware, phishing emails and other spam attacks.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s