Notorious Russian computer hacker behind bars in Connecticut

(WTNH)–A Russian computer hacker known as one of the most notorious criminal spammers is now behind bars in Connecticut. The Hartford Courant reports Peter Levashov was turned over on Friday to FBI detectives in New Haven.

He was arrested in April while vacationing in Spain.

U.S. authorities had asked for him to be detained on charges of fraud and unauthorized interception of electronic communications.

It was not made clear why he is being prosecuted in Connecticut.

The 37-year-old is accused of running a network of more than 100,000 infected devices used to distribute viruses, ransomware, phishing emails and other spam attacks.