Over 100 Connecticut dogs in Westminster Dog Show

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)–Will this be the year a Connecticut dog wins ‘Best in Show’ at the Westminster Dog Show in New York?

According to the Darien News, Connecticut is showing 128 dogs this year, which ranks as the seventh-most of any state. Nearly 2,900 dogs will be on hand competing at the world-famous show.

A Connecticut dog hasn’t won the title since 1999.

The show begins February 12 in New York. Dogs will compete at Madison Square Garden as well as other locations in New York City.

For more information, visit the Westminster Kennel Club’s website.

