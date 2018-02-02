Police will apologize for ‘missed’ chance to get Nassar

By Published:
Victims speak during Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing
In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, Brianne Randall-Gay gives her victim statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at the Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. As a teenager Randall-Gay complained to the Meridian Township police department in 2004 that Nassar had molested her during treatment for an abnormal spine, an official said Wednesday, Jan. 31. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A police department in the Lansing, Michigan, area missed an opportunity to pursue criminal charges in 2004 against Larry Nassar and will publicly apologize to the victim who accused the doctor of molesting her during treatment for an abnormal spine, an official said Wednesday.

Meridian Township will make the apology Thursday to Brianne Randall-Gay and announce changes in how it handles sexual misconduct investigations, township Manager Frank Walsh said.

Nassar, who was a sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, convinced police that he had performed a legitimate procedure with his hands and even provided a PowerPoint presentation to explain. The case was dropped, effectively allowing him to continue to molest girls and young women, including Olympians, for years until his arrest in 2016. A total of 265 women and girls have said they were assaulted.

Related content: Abuse victims say they were required to see disgraced doctor

“We missed it. We’re not going to hide it. We were deceived,” Walsh said.

The township released the 2004 police report on Randall-Gay’s allegations against Nassar. Walsh said the township was told to withhold it from the public until Nassar was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting young women and girls in Ingham County. Another sentencing is underway this week in a similar case in Eaton County.

In 2004, Randall-Gay was 17 when she and her mother visited Nassar to discuss treatment for scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. He sent her to physical therapy but saw her again, this time alone.

Randall-Gay had a back problem. But she told police that Nassar had removed her underwear, forcibly cupped her genitals with his hand and rubbed her breasts — all without gloves.

Related content: House passes bill prompted by sports doctor scandal

“She thought it was ‘weird’ and it ‘freaked her out,'” the police report says.

Nassar told police he applied pressure to the “perineum,” using a formal word for an area between the legs, and said it was done to manipulate a ligament, according to the report.

Nassar provided a paper version of a PowerPoint presentation about the ligament procedure, titled “The Grand Junction.” There’s no indication that police shared his technical explanation with an outside expert. The case was closed.

Walsh said questions about the investigation will be answered during a news conference Thursday with the police chief and Randall-Gay, who now lives in Washington state. Meridian Township paid for her to travel to Michigan to testify at Nassar’s sentencing last week.

Related content: Disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Back in 2004, Nassar “had the audacity to tell (police) I misunderstood the treatment because I was not comfortable with my body,” Randall-Gay said.

It was not the only investigation over the years. A Michigan State University police investigation ended in 2014 with no charges filed. Another investigation by the university, required under federal anti-discrimination law, cleared Nassar of assault.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s