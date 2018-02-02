Refugee students take part in education program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Senator Richard Blumenthal was in New Haven on Friday, meeting with kids who have been separated from their families as a result of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The students are taking part in a specialized tutoring program at Wilbur Cross High School‘s ‘International Academy.’ The program is run by the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services group, known as ‘IRIS.’

“It’s so good to be here in the school because I lived in Jordan for five years, and I had no school, no education, no study, no nothing, I was just working,” said Syrian refugee Omar Oussa. “So when I came here I continued my education.”

On Sunday morning, IRIS will hold its annual “Run for Refugees” in New Haven. The race starts at Wilbur Cross High School at 10 a.m.

