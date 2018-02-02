‘Run for the Refugees’ to be held Sunday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of runners are expected to take part in a 5k run on Sunday morning to benefit a non-profit group that helps refugees begin their lives in Connecticut.

The IRIS Run for the Refugees 5k will take place Sunday morning starting at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. Registration starts at 8:30, with the 5k starting at 10:00 a.m.

Over 2,500 runners took part last year, and an even larger group is expected this year. The race benfits IRIS, Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services. The group says they are dedicated to enabling refugees and other displaced people to establish new lives, regain hope, and contribute to the vitality of Connecticut’s communities. Refugees are men, women and children who fled their countries of origin due to persecution on the basis of their race, nationality, religious belief, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

According to IRIS staffers, they are currently assisting people from Syria, Afghanistan, Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Sudan and other countries. IRIS provides refugees with housing, food, clothing, and services such as education, English training, job preparation and placement, health care, and immigration legal aid.

If you’re interested in participating in the 2018 Run for the Refugees, you can get more information here.