Seemingly healthy Waterbury woman dies from flu

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–When Cecilia Forget came down with the flu last week, her daughter Jennifer says the 62-year-old was healthy and in good shape.

“She was tired, she felt a little dizzy, she just wanted to lay down, so I made her tea and soup, just like anyone else when they have a cold,” Jennifer said. “I never would’ve thought…”

Then at 3:30 in the middle of the morning on Friday, their mother called out for help, gasping for air. The family called 9-1-1 for an ambulance.

“On the way to the hospital they pulled right over down the street, and I saw them give her CPR and my heart stopped,” Jennifer said. “I knew something wasn’t right.”

She died before she could reach the hospital. Brother Joseph Forget says the family is telling their story tonight in hopes people will take the flu more seriously, and seek help especially if the symptoms get bad enough.

“As healthy as she was to go to dead in the blink of an eye, is ridiculous,” he said.

The CDC in Atlanta puts out nationwide flu rankings. One is the minimal amount, 10 is the highest, and Connecticut is a 9 out of 10. At the department of public health today, commissioner Dr. Raul Pino of the Department of Public Health had a news conference echoing that, saying it’s one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.

“Physicians are reporting that patients, the disease advances rapidly and people get very ill very quickly,” Pino said.

The Department of Public Health says there were 21 deaths last week, that is double the number from the week before. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to donate.