South Windsor man accused of sexually assaulting minor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–A South Windsor man is accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested on Friday. 21-year-old David Dean was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and disorderly conduct.

Dean’s charges stem from an investigation into a complaint that he had a sexual relationship with a person under age 16. Investigators later obtained two arrest warrants, which were served Friday morning.

He was held on $800,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Monday, February 5th.