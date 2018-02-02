State removing inmate health care from UConn Health

By Published:
UConn Health Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are transferring health care services for prison inmates from UConn Health to the Correction Department amid concerns over prisoner deaths and other problems.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2BNkl2m) inmate health services will move in July from the University of Connecticut’s medical programs to the Department of Correction.

Prison officials have hired an outside consultant to examine 25 cases, including eight deaths, that have led, or are expected to lead, to lawsuits involving medical care provided in prisons. Eight wrongful death claims are pending.

A Courant review of reports of hundreds of inmate deaths from 2009 to 2015 found 14 in which prison investigators noted violations of medical protocol.

State auditors have faulted the Correction Department’s $100 million-a-year, no bid agreement with UConn Health and its correctional health care unit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s