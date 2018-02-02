Students remember life of Guilford teen killed by gunshot

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–For students at Guilford High, it was tough going to school today and not seeing their classmate 15-year-old Ethan Song.

“It was really depressing but a lot of people were there for each other,” Molly Tercuiak said.

They’re processing it. They’re grieving. And so they are thinking about their friend, they are asking adults questions. They’re hugging each other and being there for each other,” said Superintendent of schools Guilford Paul Freeman.

Song was killed from a gunshot wound inside this house on Seaside Avenue Wednesday. Police say he was inside house at the time with another teen who hasn’t been identified.

“It is just awful. I can’t think if it were to happen to my little brothers like how I would feel and that’s how I relate to it,” Imari Barnette said,.

Students said Song had a love for animals. Molly Tercuiak added, “He liked helping animals and animal rights, and stuff.”

Grief counselors and therapy dogs are providing support to the students. Freeman said,” The outpouring from this community and from surrounding towns School districts from around the state of Connecticut are offering condolences but are offering staff members as well.”

Some students told News 8 it was too sad to go to school today.

“I hated seeing it so I couldn’t go today because it was just too depressing,” Molly Teruciak said.

People from all over state are reaching out to the Guilford school district.

“You can spend a day like yesterday feeling enormously sad for what happened and yet enormously proud of those students, of the teachers in that building and of the community that we live in,” said Freeman.