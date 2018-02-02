Vigil held for 15-year-old killed in shooting

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The father of 15-year-old Ethan Song fought through unbridled anguish Friday night at a vigil in the boy’s memory.

“It is as dark an hour for us as we could be,” said Mike Song. “We are overwhelmed. We have been on our knees for 48-hours.”

Hundreds of friends and classmates attended the vigil on the Guilford Green.

The younger song was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at the home of another teen boy. The circumstances remain under investigation, but just for this moment, none of that was on the minds of those in attendance to mourn his loss.

“His smile and humor was contagious,” one friend said.

“He was adventurous and smart and kind of a dork,” said another boy.

They all braved bitter cold and unspeakable heartbreak to honor a young life loss too soon. And they coined a new phrase, “Song strong!”