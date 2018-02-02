Waterbury store removed from Toys ‘R’ Us closure list

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Toys R Us confirm to News 8 that after additional negotiations, they are not going to close their Waterbury or Manchester locations.

According to Toys R US spokesperson Meghan Sowa, the chain has decided not to close the Babies R Us store in Manchester, located at 169 Hale Road, as well as the Toys R Us and Babies R Us location at 275 Union Street in Waterbury.

Sowa said additional negotiations were conducted to keep those two locations open. The North Haven and Newington locations will still close. More information on the Toys R Us restructuring plan is available here.

Toys R Us has faced tough financial times after declaring bankruptcy last year and facing billions in losses. Thomas Abbott, Program Chair of the Business Administration and Economics Departments at Post University, said that many of the challenges facing Toys R Us are due to increased competition from Walmart and from Amazon, which has dominated the online retail scene.