Weeks after winning $1 million lottery, man dies of cancer

By Published:

(ABC)– Just a few days into the new year, Donald Savastano walked into a convenience store at a gas station in Sydney, New York, to buy a lottery ticket.

By the time he walked out, the self-employed carpenter had a winning ticket — one worth $1 million.

“This is going to change our lives, to tell you the truth,” Savastano said to the local media shortly after winning the ticket.

PHOTO: Donald Savastano died of cancer three weeks after winning the lottery.WABC
Donald Savastano died of cancer three weeks after winning the lottery.

But just a little over three weeks later, Savastano died of cancer.

Savastano said had planned to use lottery winnings for retirement, to buy a new truck, and invest in the future, according to ABC station WCVB. Among his other priorities, Savastano, who couldn’t afford life insurance before the winnings and hadn’t been feeling well, wanted to visit a doctor, the station reported.

PHOTO: Donald Savastano died of cancer three weeks after winning the lottery.WABC
Donald Savastano died of cancer three weeks after winning the lottery.

That’s when they told him he had Stage 4 lung and brain cancer.

Savastano died on Jan. 26. He was 51 years old.

According to his obituary, Savastano was born in Queens, New York, and raised in nearby Long Island. After moving to Sydney, Savastano learned carpentry from his dad and pursued it as a career.

After working for commercial companies, he decided to go into business for himself.

PHOTO: Donald Savastano died of cancer three weeks after winning the lottery.WABC
Donald Savastano died of cancer three weeks after winning the lottery.

Savastano is survived by his girlfriend of 12 years, Julie Wheeler; his mother, Annette Savastano Dart; and his brothers, John, Charles, Louis and Doug.

The family declined to comment to ABC News.

But according to his obituary, they said he was always there for people.

“He always tried to reach out and help those he could by teaching them the right way to do things,” it read.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s