West Hartford school staffer accused of sexual relationship with student

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford school employee has been arrested on sexual assault charges after officials say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old male student.

According to West Hartford police, 22-year-old Tayler Boncal, of Beacon Falls, was arrested Friday. Boncal is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The arrest stems from an investigation by West Hartford officers that began in early January. Police say Boncal was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old male student at a West Hartford High School.

Officers determined that Boncal had been living in New Britain during the time of the alleged relationship. The West Hartford school system alerted the New Britain Police Department of the allegation, and an investigation was initiated.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Boncal, and she subsequently turned herself in to police. Boncal was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court Friday.