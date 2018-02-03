40 Years Later: A look back at the Blizzard of ’78

By Published: Updated:

40 Years Later: A look back at the Blizzard of ’78

The Blizzard of 1978 was one of the most impressive storms ever to hit New England. It crossed through 40 years ago this week, and we’re taking a look back at the event, which killed 99 people in the region and brought record snowfall, with these pictures.

Thanks to John Garvin, who was a graduate student at the University of Connecticut in Storrs at the time, for sending in many of these photos using our News 8 ReportIt feature. Click through the slides to see all of the pictures.

Here’s what John had to say about his photos (slides 1-10):

“I don’t think it was snowing much at all on Monday morning. I lived off campus and drove in. Everyone attending classes. I did some work in a windowless room in the morning and when I got out, it was snowing very hard. Luckily, I had a shovel in the trunk of my car and was able to shovel a path out of the parking lot. I think I was one of the last cars out sometime mid-afternoon.

The photos were taken Tuesday when the bulk of the storm was over. A second wave of snow came by that day and dumped another 6-8 inches if I remember correctly. Everyone on campus turned into little kids throwing snow at each other, playing games, and sliding down hills on cafeteria trays and any cardboard they could get their hands on.

Even though snow was predicted, no one expected the amount we got. Back in those days, schools stayed open a lot more than they do now. College students had it easy during the storm compared to the ‘real world.'”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s