40 Years Later: A look back at the Blizzard of ’78

These photos, taken from old slides and sent to us via ReportIt from John Garvin, show the University of Connecticut in Storrs as students reacted to the historic storm. Garvin says at the time, no one knew just how bad the storm was going to be. (WTNH/ReportIt/John Garvin)

A giant loader shovels a load of snow for waiting trucks as snow removal operations continued in Hartford and throughout Connecticut, Feb. 8, 1978. A monster snowstorm dumped as much as 20 inches on the state Monday and Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

This message was dug out in the snow on the surface of a lake in Montville, Connecticut, Feb. 8, 1978. It asked for Gov. Ella T. Grasso's help in the state's snow emergency. The author of the message was unknown, but it got across to the governor who saw it as she flew over the lake on a helicopter tour of eastern Connecticut. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

The first vehicle rolls out of a military transport plane as U.S. Army troops from Ft. Hood, Texas, arrive at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 1978. The Army detachment had been sent to assist in snow removal operations in Connecticut after a 24-hour blizzard hit the Northeast on Feb. 6. (AP Photo/Bob Child, file)

A front end loader is parked outside the giant U.S. Air Force cargo plane from which it was unloaded at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Ct., as the first plane load of U.S. Army personnel and equipment arrived, Feb. 9, 1978. The Army detachment from Ft. Hood, Texas, will aid in clearing away snow from the blizzard which hit Connecticut earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

Two members of the U.S. Army 27th Engineers from Fort Bragg, N.C. move their bulldozers slowly toward downtown Boston as the city began to remove the record snowfall from the streets, seen in this Feb. 11, 1978 file photo. (AP Photo/file)

Cars and trucks stranded and abandoned in deep snow along Route 128 in Dedham, Mass., are seen in this Feb. 9, 1978 photo, as military and civilian plows begin to dig them out during the blizzard of 1978. (AP Photo)

Roy Sodersjerna of Higham, Mass. suns himself on the hood of his car which is stuck in snow on Massachusetts Route 128 in Dedham, Mass. in this Feb. 9, 1978 file photo. Sodersjerna, who waits for plows and tow trucks to dig him out, has been living at a Red Cross shelter nearby since being trapped in the storm three days earlier. (AP Photo/File)