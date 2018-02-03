Car crashes through a Milford liquor store

Photo Courtesy: The Milford Police Department

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Saturday night crews responded to Melba Street with reports of a car crash into liquor store, The Crushed Grape, in Milford.

The Milford Police Department have identified the driver as Kenneth Longfield, 58-years-old of Milford.

They state that Longfield started in the Dollar General parking lot then made his way to the store entrance and hit an elderly female pedestrian in the vestibule of the store. Longfield then skid across the lot and crashed into the liquor store next door.

There is heavy structural damage to the liquor store. The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Milford Police Department, Longfield did not sustain any injuries but was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Other charges include 2nd Degree Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility and Reckless Endangerment.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

