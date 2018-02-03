Car goes up in flames on I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A car went up in flames on Interstate 91 in Meriden on Saturday. It happened between exits 15 and 16 on the northbound side of the highway at around 1 p.m.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly how the car caught fire.

Traffic was backed up briefly in the area.

No further information was made available by police.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.