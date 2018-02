Brookfield, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday night The Brookfield Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 25.

Officials responded to Route 25 near West Whisconier Road for a motor vehicle accident that left a telephone pole damaged.

Crews are still out on the scene. The road is still closed as of 10:30 P.M. Saturday night.

CL&P was called to the scene. Officials say the pole will have to be replaced because it is broken at the base.

