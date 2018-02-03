Ex-student to undergo mental exam in sex abuse case

SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former student suing an exclusive Connecticut boarding school for alleged sexual abuse in the 1980s will undergo an independent mental examination at the request of school lawyers.

Attorneys for the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury said in court documents the exam is needed because the former student is claiming emotional distress and mental pain and anguish due to the alleged abuse.

Court documents show the former student, known only as John Doe in the case, and his lawyers agreed to the exam, which is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday in New York.

Doe says he was subjected to ritual sexual hazing by other Hotchkiss students and raped by a teacher in the mid-1980s. Hotchkiss lawyers deny the allegations.

Doe alleges Hotchkiss officials failed to protect him and seeks unspecified damages.

