EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 2:39 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire broke out at 22 Knowles Road in East Hampton.

Crews were on scene and there were no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under control according to officials.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

No word yet if anyone has been displaced.

This is a developing news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

