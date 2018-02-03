Flu clinic held in West Hartford on Saturday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The flu is now widespread in Connecticut, and many cities across the state are organizing flu clinics. A clinic was held on Saturday at the West Hartford Town Hall.

West Hartford Public Schools teamed up with the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District. As the virus continues to spread, health professionals say the best way to protect yourself is with the flu shot.

“The more people we can vaccinate, or choose to get vaccination, help all of the community and all of the residents of Connecticut, said Steve Huleatt, Director of Health at the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District.

Health officials recommend that you wash your hands frequently, and avoid sharing cups and utensils with people. If you missed a clinic on Saturday, you can make an appointment to get one through their office in Bloomfield.

