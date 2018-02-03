Hamden Hall transfers Byron Breland, Tim Dawson, Christian Adams form their own ‘Big 3’

By Published:

(WTNH)–One of the biggest games of the year in boys’ high school basketball last season was Hillhouse against Notre Dame-West Haven. The two met in a classic SCC championship game, filling the stands at Quinnipiac’s TD Bank Sports Center in Hamden.

Some fans called that the ‘Game of the Decade.’ Now, three key players from that game are on the same team.

Hillhouse’s Christian Adams and Byron Breland III, and Notre Dame-West Haven’s Tim Dawson each transferred to Hamden Hall for this season. They’ve all reclassified as juniors, and are looking to land Division I basketball scholarship offers for college.

They’re also dealing with a heftier school workload, capitalizing on the opportunity for a great education.

News 8’s Henry Chisholm has more.

