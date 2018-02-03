Jordan’s Furniture collecting baseball, softball equipment for kids

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Do you have some baseball or softball equipment that you aren’t using anymore? Jordan’s Furniture is teaming up with the New Haven YMCA youth center to collect equipment for the spring.

All donations should be in decent condition. They’re looking for bats, catcher’s gear, gloves, cleats, and balls.

They’re also collecting prom dresses in conjunction with Project Hope.

You can donate at Jordan’s Furniture on Long Wharf in New Haven.

For more information, visit the Jordan’s Furniture website here.