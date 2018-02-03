Police investigating ‘sexting’ on Stonington students’ phones

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating incidents of “sexting” and inappropriate content on students’ phones at Stonington High School.

Police said the school received information about some students in possession of inappropriate content, including pictures. The school contacted police, which began an investigation.

Stonington police said some of the photos are of the students, and some are photo-shopped of unknown people with names of the real students at the high school.

Police said their first priority is to eliminate the content, and limit its exposure to protect victims.

The families of the students involved have been contacted, according to an email from the Stonington superintendent. The email says there are a “small number” of students involved.

“As you can imagine, the sensitivity of this type of investigation is most important as we are dealing with adolescents,” the email reads. “The safety and emotional well being of our students is our top priority. With that said, we as a community need to exercise discretion and not make this the topic of online discussion groups that could be more damaging to our kids.

I encourage all parents and guardians to have a discussion with your children about the ramifications of these behaviors. We have in the past and will continue to have frank and open discussions with our students to protect them and to minimize this type of electronic activity. If you have any concern about your child, do not hesitate to contact their school counselor or administration.”

The investigation is ongoing.