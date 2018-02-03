Restaurant manager charged with murder returning to court

James Goolsby (right) has been charged in the fatal shooting of a co-worker. (Manchester Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant manager charged in the fatal workplace shooting of a cook is set to return to court and possibly enter a not guilty plea to murder.

James Goolsby is charged in the Dec. 30 killing of Norris Jackson, who was shot four times inside the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester. Police say negative reviews of the restaurant on the Yelp website may have been factors in the shooting.

Goolsby, of Hartford, is scheduled to appear Monday in Hartford Superior Court. His public defender, John Stawicki, said Friday it hadn’t been decided whether Goolsby will enter a plea.

Goolsby’s girlfriend, Leanne Robitaille, also worked at the restaurant and was charged with hindering prosecution. She has pleaded not guilty.

Witnesses said Goolsby and Robitaille argued with Jackson before the shooting.

