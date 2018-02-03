Student asked for teacher’s number in West Hartford sex assault case

WTNH.com Staff Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–New details have emerged regarding the West Hartford school teacher who was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

New Britain police arrested 22-year-old Tayler Boncal of Beacon Falls. Police said she had a relationship with an 18-year-old male student in her social studies class at Conard High School in West Hartford.

Despite his age, a state statute prohibits sexual contact between teachers and students in their schools.

Original Story: Former West Hartford school staffer accused of sexual relationship with student

The student told police the relationship started after he asked for her number in December.

School officials say they fired Boncal, and alerted authorities after learning about the relationship from a concerned parent.

She’s being charged with second degree sexual assault.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s