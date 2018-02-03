Student asked for teacher’s number in West Hartford sex assault case

Related Coverage Former West Hartford school staffer accused of sexual relationship with student

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–New details have emerged regarding the West Hartford school teacher who was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

New Britain police arrested 22-year-old Tayler Boncal of Beacon Falls. Police said she had a relationship with an 18-year-old male student in her social studies class at Conard High School in West Hartford.

Despite his age, a state statute prohibits sexual contact between teachers and students in their schools.

The student told police the relationship started after he asked for her number in December.

School officials say they fired Boncal, and alerted authorities after learning about the relationship from a concerned parent.

She’s being charged with second degree sexual assault.