Super Bowl Survival: Preventing weight gain on Super Sunday

(WTNH)–There are many reasons people get together for the Super Bowl. There’s the game, the commercials, the halftime show, and then there’s the food.

Health expert Lisa Lynn joined Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday to talk about how to prevent some weight gain if you are going for the food.

How can we control blood sugar levels when we don’t eat perfectly? Why is overeating so bad for weight loss?

Lynn gives us some examples of clean protein that balances blood sugar, plus a recipe for the Super Bowl that blocks blood sugar spikes, and much more.

