Teaching parents the A-B-C's of their child's dental health

(WTNH)–New parents quickly learn the in’s and out’s of caring for an infant, but they may be overlooking a critical health threat: tooth decay.

Dentist Dr. Ukti Phadnis, DMD, owner of Wethersfield Dental Group, joined Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday to educate parents about the ABC’s of oral hygiene before the first baby tooth even appears.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Phadnis says parents need to immediately get into the habit of cleaning a baby’s mouth to remove harmful bacteria.

