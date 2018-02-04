Brady cites experience ahead of Big Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTNH) — More than one million fans have descended on Minneapolis to see this season’s best two teams battle.

One team is in search of its first title, while the other is trying to add to its legacy.

Tom Brady, the 40-year-old quarterback for the New England Patriots, will try to add ring number six to his collection.

“It’s just a lot of experience,” said Brady. “I think it comes down to a lot of times doing it. Being comfortable with the things you have to say and I think I’m there at this point.”

Sunday is set to be the coldest Super Bowl ever recorded, but luckily, fans at the game will get to be inside that domed stadium where it’s expected to be about 70 degrees.