Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Jim Cameron on tolls in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On this week’s edition of Capitol Report “After Hours,” columnist and 19-year member of the CT Rail Commuter Council Jim Cameron stopped by to discuss the possibility of tolls in Connecticut.

Cameron believes tolls in the state are a reasonable solution to make motorists pay their fair share for wear and tear to Connecticut’s roads.

Last week, Governor Dannel Malloy announced a plan that involves tolls and a seven-cent gas tax hike on top of the combined 57-cent tax Connecticut drivers pay already, as well as additional taxes.

