PD: Drunk driver arrested with marijuana in vehicle

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Ledyard man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving under the influence of alcohol with marijuana in the vehicle.

At approximately 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a vehicle was observed traveling at 68 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone.

The accused, 39-year-old Todd Johnson, was stopped on Lambtown Road and was allegedly found to have an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and to be in possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

Officials say he failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was placed under arrest.

Johnson was transported to the Ledyard Police Station for processing and was later released on a $500 non-surety bond. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 9.