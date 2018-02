EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are responding to a working structure fire in East Haddam on Sunday night.

According to fire crews, the blaze is at 134 Stockburger Road.

Officials say the fire has closed Route 151 at Powerhouse Road.

It is not yet known what cause the fire to spark.

Authorities did not say if anyone has suffered any injuries.

There has been no estimation as to when that route will reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.