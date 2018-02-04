Fatal motor vehicle accident in Hartford

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Late Saturday night The Hartford Police Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Hartford Police responded to a single car into a utility pole on Collins Street near May Street.

According to Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley, the operator transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. The operator was pronounced dead a short time after arriving to St. Francis Hospital.

Officials say speed factored into the accident.

The vehicle did not have any other passengers on board.

This is a breaking news story. 

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

