Joe Biden roots for Eagles, celebrates son’s birthday at Super Bowl LII

(ABC News) — He’s an American patriot but he’s rooting for the Eagles.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was sitting in the stands inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking in the Super Bowl. He was rooting for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots.

The Democrat, who was photographed with his family, was also celebrating his son Hunter’s birthday.