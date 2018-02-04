Joe Biden roots for Eagles, celebrates son’s birthday at Super Bowl LII

By Published:
Vice President Joe Biden addresses the Motion Picture Association of America's creativity conference at the Newseum in Washington, Friday, May 2, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(ABC News) — He’s an American patriot but he’s rooting for the Eagles.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was sitting in the stands inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking in the Super Bowl. He was rooting for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots.

The Democrat, who was photographed with his family, was also celebrating his son Hunter’s birthday.

