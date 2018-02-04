PD: Driver clocked traveling 105 MPH in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old East Hartford woman has been charged after police say she was speeding and driving recklessly early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 3:00 a.m., Cassidy Chap was traveling along Route 2 in Ledyard when she was clocked going 105 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.

Officials say before attempts were made to stop Chap, she lost control of her vehicle and spun across multiple lanes before striking a metal flex beam and coming to a stop.

Chap and two other occupants were evaluated by medical personnel but refused treatment.

Chap has been charged with Reckless Driving and Failure to Drive Right. She was issued a misdemeanor summons is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.