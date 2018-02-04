St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen Selection held Saturday night

News 8's Laura Hutchinson (center) stands with St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen Bridge Judd (left) and Honor Attendant Maureen Heeran (right). (Photo Courtesy: George Waldron)

(WTNH) — Our local Irish community is celebrating new leadership!

Saturday night was the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen Selection.

Eight women competed for the titles of Parade Queen and Honor Attendant. Bridget Judd was crowned Queen and Maureen Heeran took the Honor Attendant tiara.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson served as the emcee for the event.

You’ll have the chance to see the winners in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 11. You’ll be able to watch it live on News 8.

