Super Bowl: Eagles defeat Patriots 41-33, franchise wins first Super Bowl title

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTNH/AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have won their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

In a game that featured highly-touted offenses and defenses from both teams, the Eagles came out on top, defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33.

The Eagles got the scoring started early as backup quarterback Nick Foles marched down the field and led his team to a field goal on its first possession.

The Patriots would match the Eagles on the next possession as NFL MVP Tom Brady was able to get his team into field goal position. The score would be 3-3 after a 26-yarder from kicker Stephen Gostkowski was good.

The Eagles answered later in the quarter with a 34-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead. Kicker Jake Elliott missed his fifth PAT kick of the season, going wide right.

In the second quarter, Philadelphia would gain a more comfortable cushion as former Patriot LeGarrette Blount scored on a 21-yard run. The 2-point conversion pass attempt by Nick Foles fell incomplete, leaving the Eagles’ lead at 15-3.

Earlier in the quarter, New England suffered another blow when top receiver Brandin Cooks stayed motionless on the field for about a minute after a hard blindside hit to the head from Malcolm Jenkins at the end of a 23-yard catch. It was announced that Cooks wouldn’t return.

Another Patriots field goal followed by a 26-year rush from James White would cut the lead to just 3.

However, the Eagles would steal all of the momentum going into halftime as Foles caught a touchdown pass on a trick play during the final minute of the half.

Philadelphia would take a 22-12 lead into the half.

The Patriots came out swinging after the break, with Brady leading his team down the field on a drive that culminated with a touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski to once again cut the lead to 3.

But the Eagles would answer right back as Foles connected with Corey Clement on a 22-yard pass to the back of the end zone that had to be reviewed. The initial touchdown call stood and the Eagles surged to a 29-19 lead.

The Patriots kept coming back though. On the ensuing possession, Brady hit Chris Hogan for a 26-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 29-26.

Philadelphia would extend the lead once again with a field goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make it a 32-26 ballgame.

New England would finally take its first lead of the game on an extra point following a toss to the back corner of the end zone from Brady to Gronkowski.

The Eagles got the lead right back as tight end Zach Ertz extended over the goal line for a touchdown. Philadelphia’s attempt at a 2-point conversion was unsuccessful as the game stood at 38-33 Eagles with less than three minutes to go.

With the ball back, Brady was strip-sacked by Brandon Graham and the Eagles recovered the fumble, running the clock down to around a minute left. Elliott drilled a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead to 8.

With no time outs and less than a minute to go, a comeback bid by the Patriots fell short as the Eagles won, 41-33.