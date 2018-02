GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friends and family gathered on Sunday at a wake for the 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Guilford last week.

Ethan Song died on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound at a home on Seaside Avenue.

The funeral is set to be held on Monday in Guilford.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

