State Trooper involved in car accident in Wolcott, closes road

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: WTNH Staff

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have closed Route 69 due to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a State Trooper near the Waterbury and Wolcott town line on Saturday Night.

Crews responded to Wolcott Street near Tosun Road for a two car head on collision. Both vehicle drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata of the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team says that the female state trooper was off duty during the time of the accident.

Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

As of 1:15 A.M. Sunday morning, Officials say Route 69 between Sharon Road in Waterbury and Nichols Rd in Wolcott is expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation is conducted.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s