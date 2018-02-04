State Trooper involved in car accident in Wolcott, closes road

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have closed Route 69 due to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a State Trooper near the Waterbury and Wolcott town line on Saturday Night.

Crews responded to Wolcott Street near Tosun Road for a two car head on collision. Both vehicle drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata of the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team says that the female state trooper was off duty during the time of the accident.

Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

As of 1:15 A.M. Sunday morning, Officials say Route 69 between Sharon Road in Waterbury and Nichols Rd in Wolcott is expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation is conducted.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.