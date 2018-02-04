Women’s prison to offer program for inmates to learn Braille

Related Coverage Lawmaker aims to reform state’s early release prison program

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — A women’s prison in Connecticut is offering inmates the opportunity to learn Braille so they will have a new job skill when they’re released.

The Day of New London reports (http://bit.ly/2EF9Nph) that a select group of about 10 women will begin learning Braille at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme.

Other prisons have begun offering classes in Braille so participants can get jobs converting restaurant menus, textbooks and novels into Braille.

A Louisville-based nonprofit, the American Printing House for the Blind, is implementing its prison Braille program at York. It’s partnering with the state.

The J. Walton Bissell Foundation in West Hartford, Connecticut awarded a $26,000 grant to purchase computers and electronic equipment.

Participants will eventually produce textbooks and graphics for Connecticut students who are blind or visually impaired.