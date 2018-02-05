2 men face charges following stabbing in Windham



WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Norwich men are facing charges following a stabbing outside a grocery store in Windham on Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Windham IGA.

Officials say during the investigation it was found that the altercation had escalated. They say 35-year-old Augustin Alvarado stabbed 52-year-old Albert Smith several times and then left the scene.

State police say Smith admitted to initiating the fight with Alvarado.

Police were able to locate Alvarado later. They say he admitted to have been in a fight with Smith and admitted to stabbing him with a knife.

Authorities arrested Smith and he was charged with breach of peace. He was set with a $5,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.

Police arrested Alvarado as well. They say he was charged with breach of peace and assault. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is due in court Monday Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.